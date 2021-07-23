D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Lowered to $106.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.12.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

