D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Trading 3.7% Higher After Earnings Beat

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $93.05 and last traded at $92.92. 60,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,932,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.64.

The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

