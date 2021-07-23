DA Davidson Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Shares of BLDR opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $46,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

