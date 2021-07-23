DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PLL. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $877.12 million, a P/E ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 22,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $1,664,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $2,774,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $15,930,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

