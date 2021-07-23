Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at Cheuvreux

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

DDAIF opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

