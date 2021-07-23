Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Upgraded to Buy at Cheuvreux

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDAIF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.
DDAIF opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Daimler has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $98.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.28.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
