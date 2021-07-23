Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $356.99

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 356.99 ($4.66) and traded as low as GBX 322 ($4.21). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.21), with a volume of 7,273 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £717.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.99.

About Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

