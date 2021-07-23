Dale Chappell Sells 5,584 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96.
- On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.
- On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.
- On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.
- On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.
- On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.
HGEN traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 1,169,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $964.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
About Humanigen
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
