Dale Chappell Sells 5,584 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $95,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dale Chappell sold 132,764 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $2,275,574.96.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62.

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

HGEN traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $16.32. 1,169,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $964.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

