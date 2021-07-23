Dana (DAN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Dana has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.100-2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.10-2.60 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

