Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the highest is $2.22 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.75 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dana.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,399,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,378,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 544,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after acquiring an additional 78,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 23.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the first quarter valued at $251,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.55. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.