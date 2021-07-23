Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 114.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $1,633,545,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after buying an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $288.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $290.24.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

