Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,373 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $288.96 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $190.34 and a 1 year high of $290.24. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

