Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $289.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.89. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $290.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

