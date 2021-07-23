Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 569,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $126,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Danaher by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $288.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $190.34 and a one year high of $290.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

