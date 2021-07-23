Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Cowen

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Cowen from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a 1 year low of $190.34 and a 1 year high of $290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,260,916. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 27,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

