Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock opened at $288.96 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $290.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,073 shares of company stock worth $8,260,916 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.