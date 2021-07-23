DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46.94 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $46.94 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00099546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00140483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,054.90 or 0.99907022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,170,459 coins and its circulating supply is 36,674,478 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

