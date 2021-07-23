DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $108.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a market cap of $326,352.92 and $108.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.25 or 0.01361058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.25 or 0.00378962 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003538 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.