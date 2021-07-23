Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,713 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Daré Bioscience worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DARE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

