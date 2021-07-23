Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. Daseke reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.70 million.

Several brokerages have commented on DSKE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 77.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Daseke during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.70 on Friday. Daseke has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $436.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.87.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

