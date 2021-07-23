Databroker Price Reaches $0.0404 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Databroker has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $3.20 million and $304.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00047644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.52 or 0.00839460 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.