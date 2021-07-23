Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.68.

Shares of DDOG opened at $110.20 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $119.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of -787.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,825,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 471,168 shares of company stock worth $40,889,888. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 209.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

