Datum (DAT) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Datum has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Datum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $39,516.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00049742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.26 or 0.00860968 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

