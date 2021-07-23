Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Shares Down 1%

Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) shares were down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 9,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 16,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.