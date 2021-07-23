DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00047800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.00848387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,194,617,875 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

