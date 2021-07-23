Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Cap Reaches $174,518.91

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market cap of $174,518.91 and $2,258.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Machine Learning alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00048316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.79 or 0.00857356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Machine Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Machine Learning and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.