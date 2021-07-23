Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Melvin Capital Management LP

Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 139.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP owned about 0.98% of Deckers Outdoor worth $90,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,335 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 641.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.80.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK traded up $10.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.36. 2,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,952. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $396.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.