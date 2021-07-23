DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $507.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00036667 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000793 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,536,945 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

