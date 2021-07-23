DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.26 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $325,939.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00105438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00140430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,640.37 or 1.00070760 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,115,464 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

