DeFiner Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One DeFiner coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $176,142.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $283.26 or 0.00870070 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.