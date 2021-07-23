DeFinition Hits Market Cap of $210,430.40 (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFinition has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFinition has a total market cap of $210,430.40 and approximately $3.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00104711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.89 or 0.99996131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002986 BTC.

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu . DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

