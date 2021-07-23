Del Taco Restaurants Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,689 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,086% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 call options.

TACO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of TACO opened at $9.52 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $349.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 994,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after acquiring an additional 268,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 203,723 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

