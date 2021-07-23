Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €212.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €212.00 ($249.41) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHER. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €158.08 ($185.97).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €128.10 ($150.71) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion and a PE ratio of -18.29. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

