Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NYSE:DELL opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.11 and a 1-year high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 966,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $96,494,810.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,071,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,308,190 shares of company stock worth $330,298,879 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

