Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $117,852.84.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

DNLI stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.90. 384,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.39 and a beta of 1.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

