Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.35. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 925,194 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.50 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 100,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,701.26. Insiders have sold a total of 606,100 shares of company stock worth $924,061 over the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.