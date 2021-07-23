DePay (DEPAY) Price Reaches $0.97 on Top Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. DePay has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $41,389.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00002891 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00104404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.44 or 0.00140909 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,731.96 or 1.00192208 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,650 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

