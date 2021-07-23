Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0563

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $137,655.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00039362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00101167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00139498 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.92 or 0.99922484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

