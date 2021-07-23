Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Cap of $72.50 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last week, Dero has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $6.75 or 0.00020790 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $72.50 million and approximately $319,592.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,470.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.61 or 0.06373769 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.57 or 0.01366074 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00369960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00137593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00615441 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.70 or 0.00380973 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.18 or 0.00296201 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,740,324 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

