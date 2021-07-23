Dero (DERO) Price Tops $7.04

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Dero coin can now be bought for $7.04 or 0.00020893 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $75.57 million and $330,104.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,672.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.58 or 0.06294626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $458.56 or 0.01361797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00373287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00134652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.51 or 0.00604361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00376093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00294255 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,741,795 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.