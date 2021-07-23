Derwent London (LON:DLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,625.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,625 ($47.36) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($47.03), with a volume of 12327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,527 ($46.08).

DLN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,434.67 ($44.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -50.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,454.98.

In other news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 3,000 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,378 ($44.13) per share, for a total transaction of £101,340 ($132,401.36).

Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

