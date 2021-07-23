Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Up to $17.65

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.65, but opened at $18.17. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,788,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $8,402,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,702,000. 45.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

