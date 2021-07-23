Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.50.

Shares of ARGX opened at $316.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.23.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,657,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,424,000. AXA bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,190,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

