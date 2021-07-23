Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY)

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UCBJY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

