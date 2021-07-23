Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,763 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

DB stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.63. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

