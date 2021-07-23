Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $80.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Truist lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.39.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Shares of THC stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 66.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,540. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 67,273 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $2,447,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $9,807,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $45,240,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.