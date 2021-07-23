Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to Hold

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,300 ($16.98). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,453.66 ($18.99) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,484.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

