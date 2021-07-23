Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 89,590 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post AG will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

