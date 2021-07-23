Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $69.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $68.76, with a volume of 89,590 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
