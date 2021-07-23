Dev Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $177,188.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $177,188.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00008114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007693 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00251291 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

