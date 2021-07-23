Devro (LON:DVO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Devro plc (LON:DVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 218.50 ($2.85). Devro shares last traded at GBX 216.50 ($2.83), with a volume of 171,740 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Devro in a report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Devro to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 207.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £361.44 million and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other Devro news, insider Malcolm Swift bought 4,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Devro Company Profile (LON:DVO)

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

