DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. DexCom accounts for about 3.1% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 2.45% of DexCom worth $852,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,765. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.48. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

